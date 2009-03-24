13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2009
1. Victoria Beckham LOTD 18/02/09Victoria was show-stopping at the Giorgio Armani store opening on New York's Fifth Avenue in a one-shoulder gold chainmail minidress and pink satin courts by the designer. Posh, who earlier in the week unveiled her second collection of dresses to rave reviews during New York Fashion Week, rubbed shoulders with A-Listers including Leonardo Di Caprio and Beyonce at the party.
-
March 24, 2009
2. Debra Messing LOTD 18/02/09The Starter Wife star looked like a veritable princess in this peach-coloured gown and Swarovski tiara at the 11th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills.
-
March 24, 2009
3. Melissa George LOTD 18/02/09Actress Melissa George chose an ethereal chiffon gown with dropped shoulders and billowing sleeves for the Costume Designers Guild Awards in LA.
-
March 24, 2009
4. Drew Barrymore LOTD 18/02/09Drew was Sixties chic in this patterned mini-shift on a night out in New York with a mystery man.
-
March 24, 2009
5. Kate Bosworth LOTD 18/02/09Kate adds a splash of colour to her grey tonal outfit with a bright coral scarf. We are especially lusting for her suede slouchy bag by New York darling Alexander Wang.
March 24, 2009
Victoria Beckham LOTD 18/02/09
