Look of the Day
August 18, 2010
The little black dress may be a failsafe option, but Maggie Gyllenhaal’s version by Lanvin looked anything but boring at the New York premiere of Nanny McPhee Returns. The simple shift with asymmetric neckline was punched up with a pair of towering nude platforms (ever the leg-lengtheners) and a slick of red lippy. Delish!
August 18, 2010
Angelina Jolie chose another shimmering nude dress – this time short – for her promotional tour of Salt. The actress was ladylike at the Paris premiere in a Pamela Roland number, which was perfectly pinched-in at the waist, silver Salvatore Ferragamo courts and an elegant up-do.
August 18, 2010
Blake Lively looked preppy-as-could-be on the set of Gossip Girl in a yellow vest and navy shorts, teamed with a bold blue Mulberry tote. We like!
August 18, 2010
Twilight star Anna Kendrick wowed the crowd at the Dublin premiere of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World in a ladylike-meets edgy combo of leather jacket, prim blouse, tiny miniskirt and super-strappy sandals.
August 18, 2010
At the 25th Annual Imagen Awards in LA, America Ferrera flaunted her curvy-licious figure in a scrummy ruffled Catherine Malandrino number. Red patent peep-toe Louboutins ensured the look was appropriately saucy.
