13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 17, 2010
1. Alexa chung
On the other side of the pond, Alexa Chung moved away from her trademark preppy chic look for something a little more ladylike as she attended the premiere of Love and Other Drugs. The gorgeous Brit worked a delicate silk floral Valentino SS11 dress teamed with pretty bow heels.
November 17, 2010
2. Anne Hathaway
Wow! Anne Hathaway looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of her new movie Love and Other Drugs. Working an exquisite snow white Valentino Couture 2010 minidress with sheer chiffon bow, Ms Hathaway made sure all eyes were on her gorgeous gown, as she kept her hair simple in soft waves and went for neutral hued make-up.
November 17, 2010
3. Emma Watson
Harry Potter star Emma Watson was another Brit in the US as she hit the promotional tour for Deathly Hallows. Looking ever-so Audrey Hepburn with her 60s chic crop and pared-down palette, Emma wore a studded Burberry trench from the SS11 collection over a pretty greige Carven dress with nude Sergio Rossi pumps. Perfect!
November 17, 2010
4. Leighton Meester
On the set of Gossip Girl Leighton Meester got into character as she waited for the cameras to start rolling. Wrapped up warm in a pretty white wool coat, Leighton showed off her cool floral print tights - very on trend - worn with a pair of Miu Miu heels.
November 17, 2010
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore knows exactly what colours to wear to really show off her stunning skintone! Looking ultra glam as she appeared on the Tonight Show, Ms Moore went for a super flattering rose hued ruched shift with belted waist.
