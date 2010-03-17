13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 17, 2010
1. LOTD 170309 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was on fire at the The Bounty Hunter film premiere in New York last night wearing a champagne maxidress by Donna Karan, which draped and clung to the actresses’ heavenly curves.
Jennifer accessorised her look with double wrist cuffs and a golden clutch for the perfect Grecian finish.
March 17, 2010
2. LOTD 170309 Kate Moss
Kate Moss was back to her boho best at the Stella McCartney and Gap collection launch last night layering a silky fringed shawl with graphic print over an easy jean and tee combo. Shawls are the perfect way to transcend your style into spring.
March 17, 2010
3. lotd 170309 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue is giving us serious wardrobe envy here at InStyle towers; yesterday it was ripped denim and belted shirts, today Kylie works a nude shift dress topped with a streamline jacket and monochrome strappies – the chained satchel isn’t half bad either!
March 17, 2010
4. LOTD 170309 KRISTEN STEWART
Kristen Stewart arrived at the Live with Regis and Kelly show looking every inch the nonchalant Hollywood star in her checked boyfriend shirt, black converse and shiny black leggings. This relaxed layered look is a great downtime ensemble.
March 17, 2010
5. lotd 170309 Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick was pretty in pastels as she teamed a blue bandeau frock with matching platforms and tan waist belt. Anna allowed her hair tendrils to delicately frame her face for the ultimate girlie finish.
