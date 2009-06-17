13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 17, 2009
1. LOTD 170609 Rihanna
Rihanna was her sleek self in this slinky blue dress and sharp-shouldered jacket at a spa opening. In something of a footwear departure for the Umbrella singer, who we're used to seeing in every incarnation of fierce footwear going, Riri opted for a pair of cutsie polka-dot peep toes. She finished her glamorous look with a gorgeous pearls and charm necklace.
June 17, 2009
2. LOTD 170609 Anouck Lepere
Anouck Lepere was super chic in this fitted Chanel frock and jacket. The model was attending the Ballets Russes at Sadlers Wells in London.
June 17, 2009
3. LOTD 170609 Helena Christensen
There was barely a hint of her usual boho style as Helena Christensen attended a Tommy Hilfiger Charity event in Paris last night. Wearing a chic navy dress from the Tommy SS09 collection and with her hair blowdried into bouncy curls she looked every inch the groomed parisienne.
June 17, 2009
4. LOTD 170609 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was getting in on the nude trend in this delightful tiered frock at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville. A relaxed up 'do, droplet earrings and a sultry stare complete the look.
June 17, 2009
5. LOTD 170609 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad had us all thinking she'd gone brunette earlier in the week as she sneakily donned a wig for a photoshoot but it was back to her honey coloured locks and her fave braided hairstyle as she attended her book signing in LA yesterday. The Hills star was perfectly turned out as always in pencil skirt, batwing top and Louboutins as she strode into the bookshop to sign copies of her book LA Candy.
