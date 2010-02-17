13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 17, 2010
1. LOTD 170210 Lily Allen
Lily Allen had a successful night at the Brits as she scored her first ever Brit Award. And she had a fair few outfit changes over the evening. After shimmying out of her red carpet gown she donned a leather and lace corset to perform and finally donned this demure Chanel frock to pick up her award.
-
February 17, 2010
2. LOTD 170210 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung got in on next season's Mulberry collection at New York Fashion Week wearing this black chiffon tea dress with their Fairisle knit over the top. Teamed with black ankle boots and Alexa's signature dishevelled hair this lady shows just why she's a style muse.
-
February 17, 2010
3. LOTD 170210 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba stepped out in LA wearing what ought to have been the ultimate casual combo of peg leg jeans and check shirt. However the skilful addition of lipstick-red Salvatore Ferragamo pumps which brought out the red in her shirt plus an outsized snakeskin tote make this one luxe look.
-
February 17, 2010
4. LOTD 170210 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley was all smiles at the Brit Awards last night in this shimmering LBD teamed with Jimmy Choo's Glenys heels and box clutch.
-
February 17, 2010
5. LOTD 170210 Nicole Richie
The newly engaged Nicole Richie dressed for the New York chill but kept a little of her LA style with a pair of cut-off denim hotpants. She teamed her skimpy legwear with cold weather essentials; gloves, ankle boots, opaque tights and a cosy winter coat. She topped off the outfit in celeb style with a quilted handbag and enormous shades.
February 17, 20101 of 5
