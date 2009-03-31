13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Nicole Richie LOTD 17/12/08Nicole channelled Carrie Bradshaw in her flouncy tutu and sky-high courts at the opening party of the D&G boutique in LA's Robertson Boulevard. Nicole, who attended the bash with boyfriend Joel Madden, kept the rest of the look simple, with a tight polo neck, thick tights and a sleek chignon.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Rachel Bilson LOTD 17/12/08Rachel Bilson was the epitome of cool at the D&G store opening in LA in an oversized sequinned tuxedo jacket teamed with skinny jeans and a snappy orange clutch.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Ginnifer Goodwin LOTD 17/12/08He's Just Not That Into You star Ginnifer Goodwin was perfectly girly in a tulip-shaped black frock by D&G jazzed up with a statement necklace and nude pumps at the opening night party of the label's LA shop.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Rosario Dawson LOTD 17/12/08Rosario Dawson continued the trend for one-shoulder dresses (they're here to stay, ladies) in a peach mini version at the Seven Pounds premiere in LA.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Heidi Klum LOTD 17/12/08
Heidi Klum was oh-so-pretty in a ladylike white lace dress and textured bob at the Germany's Next Top Model photocall in Munich.
March 31, 2009
