13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner Wears Gymwear As Daywear
Kendall Jenner repped her brother-in-law Kanye with a pair of his minimalist all-white Yeezy trainers with a mega sporty black look.
-
March 16, 2016
2. Cara Delevingne Is Our Spring Layering Inspo
Cara Delevingne layered like a pro at Dita Von Teese's 'Le Crazy Horse' opening night in a sheer top, shirt and Saint Laurent jacket.
-
March 16, 2016
3. Zoe Kravitz Is Cool In ALL Black
Zoe Kravitz looked ridiculously low-key cool in an all black layered look in New York.
-
March 16, 2016
4. Daisy Lowe Gives Us Summer Day Inspo In ba&sh
Daisy Lowe looked chilled and summery in a lacey white ba&sh maxi dress at the London launch.
-
March 16, 2016
5. Miranda Kerr Channels 50s Barbie
Miranda Kerr channeled a throwback 50s look in Tokyo in a white dress with a pink bow handbag and flicky bob.
