13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 16, 2014
1. Miranda Kerr In Max Mara
Miranda Kerr looked summery and chic in a silky jumpsuit with playful dot detailing, with minimal make-up, a red lip and her hair pulled back in a tight updo, at the Max Mara accessories campaign launch.
July 16, 2014
2. Heidi Klum In Frame
Heidi Klum worked a classic Frame jeans and top look but gave it a summer update with a white blazer in New York.
July 16, 2014
3. Leigh Lezark In Max Mara
Leigh Lezark looked fabulous in an on-trend all-white slip top, culottes and sandals outfit at the Max Mara accessories campaign launch.
July 16, 2014
4. Olivia Wilde In Jeff Koons For H&M
Olivia Wilde worked a sheer shirt and tailored black trousers, with a fun Jeff Koons For H&M bag, at the H&M Flagship Fifth Avenue store launch.
July 16, 2014
5. Gwen Stefani In Dungarees
Casual style maven Gwen Stefani worked dungarees and a slogan jumper with red accessories, black glasses and red lipstick in LA.
