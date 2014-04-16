13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2014
1. Emma Stone In Erdem
Emma Stone never ceases to blow us away with her impeccable style, and her lastest floral Erdem offering is no different.
-
April 16, 2014
2. Miranda Kerr In Sheer
Miranda Kerr showed off her enviable pins in a sheer hemmed dress and courts out and about in New York with Flynn.
-
April 16, 2014
3. Lea Seydoux In An LBD
Lea Seydoux looked chic in a classic LBD at the Beauty And The Beast press conference with her hair in an unusual updo.
-
April 16, 2014
4. Taylor Swift In Classic Chic
Taylor Swift stepped out in another spring-ready look in New York, in classic skinny jeans, a shirt and heeled ankle boots - with a slick of red lipstick.
-
April 16, 2014
5. Samantha Barks In French Connection
Samantha Barks looked classically chic in a flared French Connection LBD and black jacket at the Baileys Feaster Egg Hunt at Harvey Nichols.
