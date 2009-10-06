13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2009
1. LOTD 160909 Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
Jennifer Aniston ensured she shone at her latest film premiere in this shimmering minidress which was drenched in silver sequins. A high neckline and long sleeves kept the look classy.
WHERE
The premiere of Jen's latest romcom, Love Happens.
-
October 6, 2009
2. LOTD 160909 Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Taylor Swift went for a cute prom style dress in this sky-blue strapless frock with outsized bow on the bodice and a gold foil detail. The metallic swirly print set off her blonde locks to angelic effect and she finished the outfit with gold peep-toe heels.
WHERE
Taylor was appearing on The View chat show in New York, following in the footsteps of Victoria Beckham who was the show's star yesterday.
-
October 6, 2009
3. LOTD 160909 Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE
Alexa Chung keeps doing what she's doing and getting it right every time. This time the style tomboy teamed boyfriend blazer with polka dot top and chunky boots plus that to-die-for outsized Mulberry bag. Yum.
WHERE
The Mulberry S/S 2010 fashion show at New York Fashion Week.
SEE ALL THE ACTION FROM NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
-
October 6, 2009
4. LOTD 160909 Audrey Tautou
WHAT SHE WORE
Audrey Tautou continued her run of perfectly chic frocks in this monochrome Chanel haute couture number. The white pencil-skirt style was brought right up to date with an asymmetric neckline and glittering black back.
WHERE
The Coco Avant Chanel premiere at New York Fashion Week.
SEE THE CATWALK ACTION AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
-
October 6, 2009
5. LOTD 160909 Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Rachel Bilson got colourful in this rainbow print minidress which she teamed with black shoeboots and very shiny hair.
WHERE
The Tresemme lounge at New York Fashion Week.
