Look of the Day
-
June 16, 2010
1. LOTD 160610 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson stood out for all the right reasons in a stunning strapless maxidress at the Zeng Fanzhi VIP exhibition opening at Bulgaria's National Gallery for Foreign Art. The super accessorised with a chunky cuff and gorgeous gold chain.
-
June 16, 2010
2. NEWS 160610 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad gave us a lesson at the unveiling of her Got Milk? campaign in LA in her to-kill-for 3.1 Phillip Lim onesie. Love the tan Louboutin platforms and the 70s-vibe matching plaited belt.
-
June 16, 2010
3. LOTD 160610 JLO
Jennifer Lopez was a knockout in her sexy cutaway gown at the Samsung Hope for Children Event in NY. Emerald earrings and a chic half-up hairdo completed the look.
-
June 16, 2010
4. LOTD 160610 Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed joined her fellow Twilight stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and stood out in her stunning scarlet Lela Rose autumn 2010 sculptured dress.
-
June 16, 2010
5. LOTD 160610 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal didn't disappoint at the New York City Ballet's 2010 Dance With The Dancers Benefit in her asymmetric 3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 2011 gown. Gorgeous.
