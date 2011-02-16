13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 16, 2011
1. LOTD 160211
Cheryl Cole glitzed things up at the Brit Awards in a floor-length sequinned Stella McCartney with sexy slit-to-there split and sheer sleeves. The X Factor judge accessorised bit a gold box clutch by Alexander McQueen and sultry cat-eye make-up. We love.
February 16, 2011
2. LOTD 160211
The Marie Antoinette actress hit New York Fashion Week's hot ticket, the Rodarte show in a ruffled peach polka-dot dress by the designer sisters, topped with a black cropped blazer. Dunst caught up with her director pal Sofia Coppola on the front row.
February 16, 2011
3. LOTD 160211
Leighton Meester hit New York Fashion Week in Marc Jacobs' signature printed dress. The Gossip Girl brought the Seventies-style frock bang up to date with a pair of super-strappy, red hot and gold sandals by Christian Louboutin.
February 16, 2011
4. LOTD 160211
Fashionista Olivia Palermo worked a concoction of fabrics to luxe effect at New York Fashion Week. Her summer printed maxi-skirt and blouse were 'winterised' with the help of a sumptuous fur gilet and last season's uber-hot leopard print booties. Lush!
February 16, 2011
5. LOTD 160211
Vanessa Hudgens worked some rock & roll cool at the Diesel Gold show at New York Fashion Week in this aubergine-hued minidress and killer ankle boots.
