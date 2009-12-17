13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 17, 2009
1. LOTD 161209 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz arrived at the Nine premiere looking every inch the Hollywood siren in a draped one-shouldered dress in scarlet silk. The actress went for full-on glamour wearing her long hair elegantly waved back off her face to show off a pair of Chopard diamond earrings. A feathered clutch finished the look.
December 17, 2009
2. LOTD 161209 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman went for a prom-style party dress with this strapless black puffball frock embellished with appliqué flowers and crystals for the Nine premiere last night. Kidman scraped her hair back into a side bun for a stylish party hairstyle.
December 17, 2009
3. LOTD 161209 Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts worked a raspberry-coloured peplum dress at the Nine premiere. We're loving those statement shoulders and the actress cleverly tied her look together with accents of gold via her platform shoes, box clutch and shimmering gold make-up. Perfect festive dressing!
December 17, 2009
4. LOTD 161209 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson's off duty look is one of our absolute faves, and we love this relaxed jeans and white shirt outfit she was sporting out and about in Hollywood yesterday.
December 17, 2009
5. LOTD 161209 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was clearly getting ready for the party season as she stepped out in New York yesterday wearing a gold sequin skirt and silk bustier top yesterday. We love her sharp-shouldered jacket and neon pink Louis Vuitton speedy…
