13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 15, 2016
1. Sienna Miller Is A Summer Babe In Dolce & Gabbana
Sienna Miller nailed summer style in printed Dolce & Gabbana with her dirty blonde lob and a red lip at the Cartier Queen’s Cup final at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.
-
June 15, 2016
2. Jessica Alba Gives Us Wedding Style Inspo
Jessica Alba looked classic in a totally wearable (we're thinking weddings?) strap dress and chunky heels.
-
June 15, 2016
3. Lily Donaldson Nails Race Day Style
Lily Donaldson looked insanely elegant in a white jumpsuit at the Cartier Queen’s Cup final at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.
-
June 15, 2016
4. Hailey Baldwin Wears The Teeniest Shorts
Leg envy.
-
June 15, 2016
5. Dakota Fanning Went All Out Glittery In Monique Lhuillier
Dakota Fanning supported her little sister Elle at the premiere for The Neon Demon in an amazing glittery dress from the Monique Lhuillier Resort collection.
