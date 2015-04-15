13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 15, 2015
1. Kate Bosworth Nails The 70s Trend
Our new summer style icon Kate Bosworth nailed the 70s trend in a tasseled leather jacket, wide leg trousers and the new IT flat: Carven Mary-Janes, as seen on Alexa Chung at Coachella.
April 15, 2015
2. Jessica Alba Works A Pair Of Statement Coral Wide-Leg Trousers
Jessica Alba's chic summer wardrobe consists of throw-on maxi dresses and chunky boots, and polished tailored looks like her latest in New York. The master of the capsule wardrobe, she teamed a timeless Breton and on point nautical blazer with a pair of seriously statement trousers and chunky heels.
April 15, 2015
3. Emma Roberts Layers Like A Pro
This transeasonal weather, with these random scorching days, can be a challenge to get right, sartorially speaking. While the rest of us are sweltering in our winter coats and freezing with our legs out, Emma Roberts is layering like a total pro in New York in a sheer dress, roll neck and leather jacket with a pair of Balenciaga boots.
April 15, 2015
4. Miranda Kerr Gives Us Beach Bod Envy
Miranda Kerr gave us beach bod envy (again) in Tokyo, when she arrived at Haneda International Airport in matching black separates and a pair of bright Reebok trainers. We found out her and Gisele get such toned cores by doing simple planks... Give them a try but it's important to get them right.
April 15, 2015
5. Olivia Wilde Makes The Cape Oh-So Wearable (Even In Summer)
Capes can be a tricky trend to pull off, expecially in summer but Olivia Wilde nailed it in a chic blazer style at the H&M Conscious pop-up in New York with matching white tailored trousers and a band tee.
