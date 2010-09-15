13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 15, 2010
1. LOTD 150910
Leighton Meester was simply darling at a New York Fashion Week party in an ultra-girly confection by Marc Jacobs. Her peach-flushed cheeks, glossy locks, nude courts and ladylike handbag were the perfect complement to this dreamy outfit. We reckon Blair Waldorf would approve!
-
September 15, 2010
2. LOTD 150910
Blake Lively showed off her mile-long pins in a teal leather miniskirt and embellished jacket by Brit designer Matthew Williamson. The Gossip Girl, who was appearing on the Regis and Kelly show in NYC, added leg-lengthening cream heels by Christian Louboutin to finish.
-
September 15, 2010
3. LOTD 150910
Freida Pinto looked regal in a red satin Chanel gown at the Miral film premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. We love the gold shoulder embellishment on the movie beauty’s shoulder and her matching gold jewellery.
-
September 15, 2010
4. LOTD 150910
Taylor Swift stood out on the red carpet at the Easy A premiere in LA in a popping emerald minidress by Miu Miu. The fashion label is perfect for Taylor as it’s young, fresh and fun but still has all the fashion credentials. We heart!
-
September 15, 2010
5. LOTD 150910
Eva Mendes flaunted those killer curves in the perfect fit-and-flare dress at the premiere of The Other Guys in London last night. The actress, who almost had a Marilyn Monroe moment when the wind kicked up, gets fashion kudos for eschewing black shoes in favour of purple satin ones and accessorising with a vintage floral Prada clutch.
