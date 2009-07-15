13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 15, 2009
1. LOTD 150709 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore was spotted on the set of her upcoming film Going the Distance in Brooklyn in this seemingly very casual outfit of jeans and plaid shirt. But it's the details that take this look from just plain casual to a fashion savvy weekend chic look. A sleek blowdry, vintage gold pendant and those lust-worthy Chloe sandals do the trick nicely.
-
July 15, 2009
2. LOTD 150709 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole was out and about in LA in this sunny ensemble. The Girls Aloud singer continued to work a 60s vibe in this aqua coloured minidress complete with bug-eye shades and squishy tote. Seems she's embraced LA style with aplomb.
-
July 15, 2009
3. LOTD 150709 Nicola Roberts
While Cheryl was off in the LA sunshine, her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts was out at the Brixton Academy watching Lady Gaga. Nicola showed off her slim frame in this safari style shirt dress and added some 40s styling with her matching red nails and lipstick.
-
July 15, 2009
4. LOTD 150709 Kate Moss
Kate Moss headed to Topshop HQ working her very own version of business attire. La Moss donned a pair of teeny black shorts, ballet pumps with a black cardigan trimmed with a gold braid.
-
July 15, 2009
5. LOTD 150709 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester was on set and in character as her Gossip Girl alter ego, Queen B in New York yesterday. Love the chunky silver jewellery and clashing brights. Does she ever get it wrong?
Check out all the action from the Gossip Girl Season 3 set in New York!
July 15, 20091 of 5
LOTD 150709 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore was spotted on the set of her upcoming film Going the Distance in Brooklyn in this seemingly very casual outfit of jeans and plaid shirt. But it's the details that take this look from just plain casual to a fashion savvy weekend chic look. A sleek blowdry, vintage gold pendant and those lust-worthy Chloe sandals do the trick nicely.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018