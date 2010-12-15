Gwyneth’s clean, white dress may look demure from the front but turn to the side and… hello, sexy! Mrs Martin, who yesterday received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sizzled on the Country Strong red carpet in a latticed maxi-dress that ran across her back and down her leg, finishing in a thigh-high split. And check out those killer strappy shoes! This is Gwyneth’s most daring look yet.

