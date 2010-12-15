13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 15, 2010
1. LOTD 151210
Angelina was the ultimate femme fatale in an off-the-shoulder velvet dress with elbow-length gloves at the Berlin premiere of The Tourist. The mum-of-six, who was yesterday nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress - Musical or Comedy category, accessorised with nothing more than a gorgeous, leather-clad Brad Pitt on her arm.
SEE ALL THE GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS
-
December 15, 2010
2. LOTD 151210
Gwyneth’s clean, white dress may look demure from the front but turn to the side and… hello, sexy! Mrs Martin, who yesterday received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sizzled on the Country Strong red carpet in a latticed maxi-dress that ran across her back and down her leg, finishing in a thigh-high split. And check out those killer strappy shoes! This is Gwyneth’s most daring look yet.
READ ALL ABOUT IT: GWYNETH GETS HER HOLLYWOOD STAR
-
December 15, 2010
3. LOTD 151210
Leighton was pretty in pink at the Country Strong premiere in LA in a ruffled dress and coral-coloured platform sandals by Lanvin. The Gossip Girl kept her beauty look girly, with masses of ringlets and bright pink lipstick.
-
December 15, 2010
4. LOTD 151210
Emma Roberts is our new girl crush. Whether dressed to the nines on the red carpet or kicking back in on-trend civvies, this girl knows a thing or two about fashion. In this instance, she’s perked up a rather basic jumper-and-jeans combo with a pair of patent power platforms.
-
December 15, 2010
5. LOTD 151210
Leave it to Kate to look uber-sexy and feminine even in a suit. The supermodel worked the latest celebrity trend, menswear, to perfection while on a night out in London, in a black waist coat, skinny tie, white shirt and leggings. As usual, her accessories were drool-worthy – we love the leopard print clutch.
December 15, 20101 of 5
