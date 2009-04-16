13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2009
1. Drew Barrymore LOTD 15/04/09Oh how we sighed with nostalgia for old Hollywood glamour when we saw Drew Barrymore in this dream of a dress! Drew has wowed us two days in succession, today in this delicious peach-coloured Alberta Ferretti gown, which hugs her curves and falls in soft folds of chiffon for a look that says pure romance. Her floor-skimming frock is topped off with vintage waves, veiled fascinator and a classic red lip and nail combo. Dreamy!
-
April 16, 2009
2. Beyonce LOTD 15/04/09Beyonce ensures she gets fashion cred in Balmain's sharp-shouldered military jacket. We love how she's thrown this high-fashion piece over skinny jeans and a white top for an effortless vibe.
-
April 16, 2009
3. Sienna Miller LOTD 15/04/09Sienna Miller was laid-back in Chloe's scalloped edged shorts and matching jacket. The actress kept the look relaxed with flat boots, loose black camisole and high ponytail.
-
April 16, 2009
4. Gemma Arterton LOTD 15/04/09Gemma Arterton showed off her pins in a black mini dress and platform heels as she left Nobu.
-
April 16, 2009
5. Taylor Swift LOTD 15/04/09Taylor Swift was sweet in this white cut out minidress at the Hannah Montana film screening in Nashville.
April 16, 20091 of 5
Drew Barrymore LOTD 15/04/09
Oh how we sighed with nostalgia for old Hollywood glamour when we saw Drew Barrymore in this dream of a dress! Drew has wowed us two days in succession, today in this delicious peach-coloured Alberta Ferretti gown, which hugs her curves and falls in soft folds of chiffon for a look that says pure romance. Her floor-skimming frock is topped off with vintage waves, veiled fascinator and a classic red lip and nail combo. Dreamy!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018