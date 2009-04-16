Oh how we sighed with nostalgia for old Hollywood glamour when we saw Drew Barrymore in this dream of a dress! Drew has wowed us two days in succession, today in this delicious peach-coloured Alberta Ferretti gown, which hugs her curves and falls in soft folds of chiffon for a look that says pure romance. Her floor-skimming frock is topped off with vintage waves, veiled fascinator and a classic red lip and nail combo. Dreamy!