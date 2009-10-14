13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 14, 2009
1. LOTD 141009 Blake Lively
Blake Lively went for all-out ultra-glam factor in her dream of a Marchesa dress at a film premiere in New York. The Gossip Girl wore her hair in a vintage curled style over one shoulder and added nude heels for an ultra-elegant look.
October 14, 2009
2. LOTD 131009 Penelope Cruz
We love the 70s vibe Penelope Cruz was channelling in her Chanel resort maxidress. She teamed her gown with gold sandals adding a little more glimmer to the proceedings.
October 14, 2009
3. LOTD 141009 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller worked her draped jumpsuit to perfection for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman last night. Sienna showed her fashion credentials, dressing up the could-be casual jersey all-in-one with a sequin shrug, gold pendant and strappy platform shoes for a TV-worthy look.
October 14, 2009
4. LOTD 141009 Bonnie Wright
Rising fashionista Bonnie Wright went for the all out glam-factor in her bodycon leather Prada dress and so-gorge-we-might-die shoes.
October 14, 2009
5. LOTD 141009 Jacquetta Wheeler
Jacquetta Wheeler did a take on elegant layering in her printed harem pants, camisole top and shrunken velvet jacket.
