Michelle Williams leads the way in McQueen, while Miranda Kerr, Emma Roberts, January Jones and Nicole Richie join her in today's top celebrity fashion...
Wednesday 14 March, 2012
More Look of the Day
Look Of The Day
Look of the Day
-
March 14, 2012
1. Michelle Williams in Alexander McQueen
Styling her Marilyn alter-ego proud, Michelle Williams was stunning in a gorgeous oyster hued floor-length draped gown by Alexander McQueen at the My Week With Marilyn premiere in Tokyo. A delicate rose lip and her creamy blonde crop were all the accessories Michelle needed.
-
March 14, 2012
2. Miranda Kerr in Dries Van Noten
We're having a total Miranda Kerr moment right now at InStyle! The stunning model has been working a wow-worthy array of fabulous off-duty looks, from her Marni coat to this cute Dries Van Noten cropped jacket. Skinny indigo leopard print Current/Elliott jeans and a Celine tote added to the laid-back girl-about-town vibe. We love!
-
March 14, 2012
3. January Jones in Jenny Packham
Mad Men star January Jones was back on the red carpet at the PaleyFest 2012 party in LA working a 60s style baby blue shift dress with silver stud embellishments from the Jenny Packham AW12 collection.
-
March 14, 2012
4. Emma Roberts in Jonathan Saunders
Actress Emma Roberts hit a fashion party in LA working this cool monochrome Jonathan Saunders ensemble with Brian Atwood pumps and a Swarovski clutch. Scarlet nails and Caleo jewellery added a pop of glam to the look.
-
March 14, 2012
5. Nicole Richie in Winter Kate
Nicole Richie partied at the Fashion Star TV show bash in New York working a chic white top and Winter Kate black skirt - cinched-in with a black textured belt. Ensuring her look was high-impact all the way, Nic pulled her hair up into a sleek top-knot and added a slick of pillar-box red lippy for all-out drama.
Michelle Williams in Alexander McQueen
Styling her Marilyn alter-ego proud, Michelle Williams was stunning in a gorgeous oyster hued floor-length draped gown by Alexander McQueen at the My Week With Marilyn premiere in Tokyo. A delicate rose lip and her creamy blonde crop were all the accessories Michelle needed.
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018