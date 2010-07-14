13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 14, 2010
Oh, how we love thee, Marion Cotillard! The French actress was busy wowing on the red carpet again yesterday, and donned a beautiful midnight-blue metallic sheath dress by L'Wren Scott at the LA premiere of her new film, Inception. She finished the look with Christian Dior peep-toes and an elegant updo.
July 14, 2010
Kristen Bell made waves in a sea-blue ruched dress with on-trend netting detail at the Louis Vuitton cocktail party in LA.
July 14, 2010
New Gossip Girl Clemence Poesy is currently filming season four of the hit show, and looked stunning in these scenes wearing an exquisite sheer beaded dress by Fendi spring 2010.
July 14, 2010
Christina Ricci wowed in a Louis Vuitton belted bodice and sleek pencil skirt and the design house's sunset cocktail party in LA.
July 14, 2010
Ellen Page stood out in an emerald green cutout bodycon dress and black peep-toe shoe boot at the LA premiere of Inception.
