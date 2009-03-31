13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Nicole Richie LOTD 14/01/09Nicole was radiant at in a white gown and stand-out yellow and silver clutch at the Art of Elysium black tie gala. The charity encourages actors and musicians to spend time with seriously ill children and host artistic workshops for them to share their skills.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Kate Bosworth LOTD 14/01/09Kate Bosworth was nothing short of show-stopping in a black satin Nina Ricci gown complete with shredded ruffles and a sweeping train. The actress attended the Art of Elysium bash in LA to benefit sick children.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Milla Jovovich LOTD 14/01/09Milla Jovovich was boho beautiful at the Art of Elysium party in LA in a printed slip dress and gold head band.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 14/01/09SJP put rumours of her troubled marriage behind her and dressed to the nines for a night at the theatre in this strapless tartan frock, the back of which features an oversized bow. Trend-setting as always.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Freida Pinto LOTD 14/01/09She may be a star on the rise but she's already being courted by all the top designers. Having scored on the best dressed lists with her Golden Globes dress by Jean Paul Gaultier, the Slumdog Millionaire beauty decided to wear this chic black and fuchsia sequinned cocktail frock by the designer to the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. A match made in fashion heaven.
