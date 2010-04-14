Helena Christensen always stays true to her boho-luxe style, even when she's attending black tie events such as the TriBeCa Ball to Benefit the New York Academy of Art. Wearing this puff-shouldered black cocktail dress with on-trend drape detail, Helena kept her hair and beauty look natural. A pair of tan heels and snakeskin clutch finished the look.

