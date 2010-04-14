13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 14, 2010
1. LOTD 140410 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger worked the one-shoulder look in Roland Mouret's asymmetric Hebe dress at the 30th Annual Genie Awards in Toronto, Canada. The puff detail at the hip accentuated Diane's figure and she teamed the slinky cocktail dress with smoky eyes, a simple updo and cherry-red clutch bag.
-
April 14, 2010
2. LOTD 140410 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo went for ladylike chic in nude tones at the celeb-studded TriBeCa Ball to Benefit the New York Academy of Arts. She teamed the knee-length print dress with a glamorous updo, chunky strap shoes and feathered clutch. Oh, and a rather attention-grabbing sparkly cocktail ring.
-
April 14, 2010
3. NEWS 140410 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen always stays true to her boho-luxe style, even when she's attending black tie events such as the TriBeCa Ball to Benefit the New York Academy of Art. Wearing this puff-shouldered black cocktail dress with on-trend drape detail, Helena kept her hair and beauty look natural. A pair of tan heels and snakeskin clutch finished the look.
-
April 14, 2010
4. LOTD 140410 Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu went for the colour block look in this stand-out cocktail dress with sugar-pink skirt and ruffled purple bodice. With such a dramatic dress, Lucy wisely kept things simple in the beauty department, wearing her hair in a high ponytail and kept her make-up dewy and fresh-faced.
-
April 14, 2010
5. LOTD 140410 Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe went for the maxidress look in Aleander McQueen's stunning blue agate print dress. In keeping with the maxidress's 70s heritage, Daisy wore her long locks undone and barely-there make-up.
