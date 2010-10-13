13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 13, 2010
1. LOTD 131010
Kate Moss made a welcome return to her casual-chic-wear as she hit the pub with Jamie Hince. Giving us all a lesson in how to wear skinny black jeans, La Moss added a tan belt, black vest top under a blazer jacket, toughened up with some chunky buckled boots, and wrapped it all up in a camel and black print scarf.
October 13, 2010
2. LOTD 131010
Sienna Miller made a super stylish return to the UK after being out in France juding on a film festival panel! Co-hosting a Colin McDowell's book launch at Somerset House, Sienna posed for pics with her BFF (best fashion friend) Matthew Williamson, wearing one of his newest gowns hot off the SS11 runway. She kept hair and make-up simple to let the dress do all the talking!
October 13, 2010
3. LOTD 131010
Sarah Jessica Parker is loving THAT Halston Heritage Cleo Sac bag so much so that we've spotted her wearing it several times this week! Taking her arm-candy for a trip to an art gallery with hubby Matthew Broderick, SJP teamed it with a slouchy grey sweater and charcoal skirt, with stacked snakeskin platform boots. Perfect downtime chic, Sarah Jess!
October 13, 2010
4. LOTD 131010
At the screening for her new movie Conviction in New York Hilary Swank showed off her super-svelte body in a stunning Herve Leger nude and grey bandage laced dress. The actress kept her accessories simple and pared-down with a grey mini-clutch and open-toed sandal heels.
October 13, 2010
5. LOTD 131010
Hilary Duff has been working a much more mature and sophisticated look of late, and we love it! This super simple but effortlessly elegant, navy, v-neck dress from RM by Roland Mouret teamed with those nude Brian Atwood pumps make a classic chic ensemble.
