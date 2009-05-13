Reese Witherspoon brought a splash of colour to the proceedings in this coral-pink delight of a dress by Temperley London. The ruffle-necked frock is from the AW Winter 09 collection and appeared on the catwalk over a blouse and trousers; Reese kept it simple, however, teaming it with discreet jewellery and a pair of black peep-toes to let the dress do the talking.