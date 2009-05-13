13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 13, 2009
1. Reese Witherspoon LOTD 13/05/09
Reese Witherspoon brought a splash of colour to the proceedings in this coral-pink delight of a dress by Temperley London. The ruffle-necked frock is from the AW Winter 09 collection and appeared on the catwalk over a blouse and trousers; Reese kept it simple, however, teaming it with discreet jewellery and a pair of black peep-toes to let the dress do the talking.
May 13, 2009
2. Elizabeth Banks LOTD 13/05/09
Elizabeth Banks was regal in a one-shouldered blue Alberta Ferretti dress at The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC. A fitting frock for meeting the president, don't you think?
May 13, 2009
3. Eva Longoria Parker LOTD 13/05/09
Eva Longoria Parker was pretty in pink as she headed to her Beso restaurant in LA. She teamed her frock with tan heels and clutch and a slick of pink lipstick for a luxe look.
May 13, 2009
4. Claudia Schiffer LOTD 13/05/09
Claudia Schiffer was out and about in Notting Hill in this relaxed, 70s inspired look. She teamed flared jeans and blouse with a gold pendant, bug-eye shades and Mulberry's must-have Mitzy hobo bag.
May 13, 2009
5. Dita Von Teese LOTD 13/05/09
Dita Von Teese attended the Fashion Against AIDS collecton launch in Paris in a form-fitting black frock teamed with gloves and Louboutins.
Reese Witherspoon LOTD 13/05/09
