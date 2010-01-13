Gossip Girl Blake Lively gave book parties a whole new fashionable edge as she attended the You Know You Want It book launch in New York last night. Wearing Stella McCartney's thigh-high perforated OTK boots, to be honest, the rest of her outfit didn't really matter… But she still managed to get it spot on wearing a white shirt with just a touch of her black corset peeping out and a sharp-shouldered black jacket over the ensemble. Sharp!

