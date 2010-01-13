13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 13, 2010
1. LOTD 130110 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger showed her metal at the Sherlock Holmes film premiere in Berlin last night as she took to the red carpet in this fabulous Karl Lagerfeld creation. With her hair in her favourite plaited hairstyle she gave a girly edge to an otherwise tough-luxe outfit. A pair of fierce high-heeled over-the-knee boots finished this modern glamour look.
GO BEHIND THE SCENES ON OUR COVER SHOOT WITH DIANE KRUGER
January 13, 2010
2. LOTD 130110 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams was a green goddess in Alberta Ferretti's one-sleeved emerald gown with black ribbon belt. The actress has been cracking out some stunning looks as she promotes Sherlock Holmes and the Berlin premiere was no exception. With her hair gracefully waved into vintage curls and a shock of red lipstick and matching scarlet nail polish, she was every inch the Hollywood star.
January 13, 2010
3. LOTD 130110 Blake Lively
Gossip Girl Blake Lively gave book parties a whole new fashionable edge as she attended the You Know You Want It book launch in New York last night. Wearing Stella McCartney's thigh-high perforated OTK boots, to be honest, the rest of her outfit didn't really matter… But she still managed to get it spot on wearing a white shirt with just a touch of her black corset peeping out and a sharp-shouldered black jacket over the ensemble. Sharp!
January 13, 2010
4. LOTD 130110 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester went for the cute factor in this sweet ensemble of print skirt and sheer, candy-pink top for a book launch in New York. She tied her look together with a grey jacket and coordinating criss-cross shoes and a touch of rose-pink blush for a healthy glow.
January 13, 2010
5. LOTD 130110 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole stepped out for Gary Barlow's 10th wedding anniversary party looking suitably glam In a colour block Julien Macdonald minidress with sheer sleeves. Topping her dress with a statement neckpiece and finishing the look with tousled hair and gold heels, Cheryl was ready to party as she headed to the bash with husband, Ashley Cole.
