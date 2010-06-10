Amanda Seyfried is the latest star to fall for the charms of a RM by Roland Mouret dress for her film premiere. The starlet attended the Letters To Juliet premiere in LA wearing this strapless cocktail dress with appliqué detail in shades of sea-blue. A plaited hairstyle finished the summery look.

