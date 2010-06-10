13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2010
1. LOTD 120510 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried is the latest star to fall for the charms of a RM by Roland Mouret dress for her film premiere. The starlet attended the Letters To Juliet premiere in LA wearing this strapless cocktail dress with appliqué detail in shades of sea-blue. A plaited hairstyle finished the summery look.
-
June 10, 2010
2. LOTD 120510 Rihanna
Rihanna is gracing London with her edgy fashion presence this week and took Whisky Mist by storm in trippy print leggings, draped grey top and statement earrings.
-
June 10, 2010
3. LOTD 120510 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger showed off her Chanel in this black sequin lampshade dress at the Chanel Cruise Collection presentation in St Tropez. The starlet teamed the party dress with nude nails and make-up and beachy hair for a perfectly balanced look.
WATCH EXCLUSIVE DIANE KRUGER VIDEO ON HER INSTYLE COVER SHOOT
-
June 10, 2010
4. LOTD 120510 Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton went for full length maxidress at the Sony Radio Awards in this off-the-shoulder graphic print number. The presenter teamed her loose-fit frock with white handbag, armfuls of bangles and a pretty heart pendant.
-
June 10, 2010
5. LOTD 120510 Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher went for an orchid-pink fitted frock for her appearance on Good Morning America to promote her new website, Get Hatched. Teri teamed the petal-hued dress with peep-toe silver Louboutins and touseled hair.
June 10, 20101 of 5
LOTD 120510 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried is the latest star to fall for the charms of a RM by Roland Mouret dress for her film premiere. The starlet attended the Letters To Juliet premiere in LA wearing this strapless cocktail dress with appliqué detail in shades of sea-blue. A plaited hairstyle finished the summery look.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018