13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2011
1. LOTD 120111
Gossip Girl Blake Lively is always ahead of the trends and set off her plum-coloured Marchesa dress with on-shade T-bar Burberry shoes and bold turquoise Lorraine Schwartz jewellery at The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Gala. Doesn't she look fab?
-
January 12, 2011
2. LOTD 120111
Despite the damp, cold London weather, Rachel McAdams was in a spring time mood at the premiere of Morning Glory in a darling floral printed halterneck frock with plunging neckline. The Canadian actress, who has been wearing her blonde locks with lots of volume of late, completed her party look with a pair of killer purple satin Charlotte Olympia platform heels.
-
January 12, 2011
3. LOTD 120111
Michelle Williams has got to be the lace dress' biggest fan - she's sported several on the red carpet while promoting her latest film, Blue Valentine. This time around the pixie-haired actress sports one in black and cream, complete with a satin bow belt. We love the demure, ladylike shape of this frock.
-
January 12, 2011
4. LOTD 120111
Natalie Portman mixed high street with designer at the LA premiere of her latest romantic comedy, No Strings Attached (in which she stars with Ashton Kutcher), sporting a black and cream halter maxi-dress by Vena Cava and black bandage sandals by Aldo. Doesn't the Black Swan star and mum-to-be look just lovely?
-
January 12, 2011
5. LOTD 120111
Jennifer Garner chose a dress in the It-shade of the season, cerise, for The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Gala, teamed with a pair of classic Louboutin courts. We heart the draped hood motif on the dress. Bold and beautiful.
January 12, 20111 of 5
LOTD 120111
Gossip Girl Blake Lively is always ahead of the trends and set off her plum-coloured Marchesa dress with on-shade T-bar Burberry shoes and bold turquoise Lorraine Schwartz jewellery at The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Gala. Doesn't she look fab?
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018