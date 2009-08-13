13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 13, 2009
1. LOTD 120809 Chloe Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny was in her namesake label yesterday as she donned top-to-toe Chloé for the Big Love press conference in LA. We love Chloë's scalloped-edged shorts and it seems that Mlle Sevigny can't get enough of them either; she has them in every colourway! Teamed with a blush blouse and those to-die-for ankle strap sandals, style maven Chloë gets her look spot on yet again.
August 13, 2009
2. LOTD 120809 Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longoria Parker was chic in a black shift with ruffled detail across the bodice. A pair of round-toe platform pumps gave the diminutive Desperate Housewives star a few extra inches. Eva may be groomed to within an inch of her life but she's got the S/S 09 beauty look down perfectly; nude nails and neutral make-up colours ensure she's on trend rather than over done.
August 13, 2009
3. LOTD 120809 Rihanna
Ah, Rihanna, she who boldy strides where other fashionistas fear to tread. Out for a spot of shopping at Barney's in New York, the Umbrella singer donned an unforgiving bodycon dress which she more than carried off. Teamed with a pair of flat, fringed sandals, black-out shades, and that all important minder to carry her shopping bags, Riri oozed star quality.
August 13, 2009
4. LOTD 120809 Lily Allen
Lilly Allen donned a simple black shift dress for a night out in Soho but she added a dash of Acid House to her look with a gold smiley pendant from her own jewellery line and a neon orange three-quarter-sleeved jacket.
August 13, 2009
5. LOTD 120809 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson embraced the summer weather in her short black playsuit and ballet pumps for a lunch in LA. Teamed with a sweet chain-strap bag the outfit goes from casual to chic.
