Chloë Sevigny was in her namesake label yesterday as she donned top-to-toe Chloé for the Big Love press conference in LA. We love Chloë's scalloped-edged shorts and it seems that Mlle Sevigny can't get enough of them either; she has them in every colourway! Teamed with a blush blouse and those to-die-for ankle strap sandals, style maven Chloë gets her look spot on yet again.

