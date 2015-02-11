13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2015
1. Alexa Chung Steps Out In The Boots Everyone Wants
Alexa Chung gave us total wardrobe envy with her latest look. From the dungarees from her collection for AG to her Tommy Hilfiger star boots, we love it.
-
February 11, 2015
2. Mollie King Channels Hollywood Glamour
Mollie King ditched her usual jumper and skirt combo for a far more glamorous look at the British Heart Foundation 'Roll Out The Red' Ball in a plunging Sarah Baadrani dress with a peplum and sheer lace hem. Her hair was no less statement either, pinned in retro curls with a slick of bold red lipstick.
-
February 11, 2015
3. Emily Ratajkowski Works An Easy Take On The 70s Trend
Scared to commit to a full suede, tassels and gilet look? Emily Ratajkowski had the 70s trend down in a simple flared jumpsuit at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue event.
-
February 11, 2015
4. Rihanna Gives You The Eye In A Furry Coat
If it ain't broke don't fix it, that's what we say - and Rihanna too if her latest coat dress is anything to go by.
-
February 11, 2015
5. Kim Kardashian Works A Bold Double Snakeskin Look
Snakeskin can be hard to style elegantly - especially layered (this is no denim) - but Kim Kardashian managed with a dress and coat combo.
February 11, 20151 of 5
Alexa Chung Steps Out In The Boots Everyone Wants
Alexa Chung gave us total wardrobe envy with her latest look. From the dungarees from her collection for AG to her Tommy Hilfiger star boots, we love it.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018