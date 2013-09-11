13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 11, 2013
1. Rihanna in Rihanna for River Island
One thing’s for sure – only Rihanna could pull off blue lipstick and a mullet hairstyle, and make it look this good. The singer worked the unusual combo at the launch of her new collection for River Island, G4Life, alongside an outfit from the new range. Even if we’re not completely sure of her styling, we're certain no one gives it attitude like RiRi.
September 11, 2013
2. Olivia Palermo in Willow at New York Fashion Week
Another day, another stunning front row look from Olivia Palermo. The New York model has been making waves at almost every show at New York Fashion Week, but we were particularly enamoured by this artfully mis-matched look, which she wore to go FROW at Vera Wang’s show. In a shirt and skirt by Willow, Olivia added a checked Tibi jacket, Reiss clutch and the same stripe Guiseppe Zanotti shoes we spotted her in yesterday.
September 11, 2013
3. Georgia May Jagger at a Sunglass Hut event
Georgia May Jagger has been showing a fondness for metallics lately, and her love for glitz showed no sign of abating with her latest red carpet look. Stepping out at a Sunglass Hut event, the model worked a halterneck shimmering Grecian style dress, topped off with her trademark blonde locks, and of course, a pair of sunglasses.
September 11, 2013
4. Dianna Agron in Osman at The Family premiere
Glee star Dianna Agron showed off a twist on grown up dressing in a monochrome look at the premiere of her new film, The Family. Her midriff-flashing Osman top and skirt combo bared just the right amount of skin, while transparent stripe Christian Louboutin pumps, Fred Leighton jewels, and a loosely tied ponytail finished her chic look.
September 11, 2013
5. Cara Delevingne in Rihanna for River Island
Cara Delevingne took a break from fashion week to support celebrity BFF Rihanna at the launch of her latest Rihanna for River Island collection, G4Life. Working a sporty oversize yellow shirt from the range with a camouflage jacket, Cara pulled off the look with nonchalant ease.
