13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 11, 2009
1. LOTD 111109 Taylor Swift
The heavenly ruched mini, the perfect peep-toes, the gorgeous side-swept hair - Taylor Swift was simply divine at the 57th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville.
November 11, 2009
2. LOTD 111109 Sienna Miller
How cute is Sienna Miller’s pretty and playful all-in-one? The actress and designer joined her sister Savannah in New York for a dinner to celebrate the siblings’ spring/summer 2010 collection. Winter brights are definitely the way forward!
November 11, 2009
3. LOTD 111109 Kristen Stewart
New Moon fever has hit, and Kristen Stewart and her co-stars have been busy promoting the Twilight sequel looking glam and gorgeous. The actress opted for a strapless Grecian-style dress at a photo call for the movie in Paris.
November 11, 2009
4. LOTD 111109 Nicole Kidman
Taylor Swift wasn’t the only star looking stunning at the BMI Country Awards last night! Nicole Kidman went back to her roots and showed off her new red hairdo, which matched her stunning scarlet pencil dress.
November 11, 2009
5. LOTD 111109 Rihanna
Rihanna channelled her sexy feminine side this week, and wowed us in this split-to-the-hip nude number at a magazine bash. Simply stunning.
