13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 11, 2011
1. Alexa Chung
In a gorgeous pink Chanel midi-dress which looks like it was designed just for her, Alexa Chung went gorgeously girlie at the pre-Cannes Chanel party. Working with the neckline of the dress, Alexa opted for her trademark tousled up-do, adding a hint of pink lippy to balance the softness of the ensemble. Perfect as ever Ms Chung!
-
May 11, 2011
2. Sraha Jessica Parker
Wow! Sarah Jessica Parker really channelled the 70s vibes of the season as she arrived at a charity gala in New York, working a deep indigo Halston dress teamed with uber bouffant volumised hair.
-
May 11, 2011
3. Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson put a fresh spin on the sartorial red carpet trend working a black tailored Chanel jacket over leather shorts and white top at the pre-Cannes Chanel party. Showing off her killer pins in leg-lengthening black pointed-toe heels, Rachel added a little Chanel clutch giving a modern nod to classic Chanel monochrome.
-
May 11, 2011
4. Ashley Olsen
Looking ultra chic in her off-duty duds, Ashley Olsen made her baby blue Chanel bag the focal point of her outfit, teaming it with a beautiful deep blue floral pashmina and floaty maxi skirt. Chanel ballet pumps completed her laidback look.
-
May 11, 2011
5. Keira Knightley
As demure and ladylike as ever, the gorgeous Keira Knightley flew the style flag high for us Brits as she appeared on the Today Show in New York in a stunning antique lace long-sleeve blouse with a black pencil skirt and stacked loafer style pumps.
May 11, 20111 of 5
Alexa Chung
In a gorgeous pink Chanel midi-dress which looks like it was designed just for her, Alexa Chung went gorgeously girlie at the pre-Cannes Chanel party. Working with the neckline of the dress, Alexa opted for her trademark tousled up-do, adding a hint of pink lippy to balance the softness of the ensemble. Perfect as ever Ms Chung!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018