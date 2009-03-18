13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2009
1. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 11/03/09Sarah Jessica Parker was utterly dazzling at the School of American ballet winter ball in New York last night. The actress more than lived up to her fashionista status in this green reptile-print body-con dress by L’Wren Scott. And as for the accessories, we can’t decide which we love more; the laced up Louboutins with a hint of Victoriana, the sheer gloves or marabou shrug?
-
March 18, 2009
2. Kate Moss LOTD 11/03/09Kate Moss made a rare appearance on the front row at Chanel donning a sleek look from Chanel's Cruise collection. With slicked back hair and fitted jacket, Kate added extra androgynous charm to her outfit with floor-grazing flared pants. Her Chanel clutch and make-up free model features added the perfect finishing touches to her Parisian chic style.
-
March 18, 2009
3. Freida Pinto LOTD 11/03/09Freida Pinto may be a newcomer to the fashion scene but you’d never guess it; appearing at the Chanel show in yet another faultless outfit the Slumdog Millionaire star could take on the most seasoned front rower. We love the folded shoulder detail and logo embellished necklace.
-
March 18, 2009
4. Gemma Arterton LOTD 11/03/09Gemma Arterton braved the rainy weather with bare legs as she headed to an awards ceremony in London. The Bond Girl tied her outfit together beautifully with her out-sized tan clutch and eye-wateringly high heels. And to keep the pesky rain off? There can be no more stylish a raincoat than a metallic Burberry mac!
-
March 18, 2009
5. Emily Blunt LOTD 11/03/09It seems that the trouser suit is having something of a moment this week; Young Victoria star Emily Blunt was another A-lister to opt for a sharp, tailored look. Love the dove grey colour and high-waisted trousers. A silk top, cocktail ring, heels and an up do ensure this look is a sleek, evening style.
