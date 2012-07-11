Diane Kruger wows in a Marchesa gown, while Katie Holmes, Frieda Pinto, Pixie Lott and Dianna Agron join her in today's top celebrity fashion...
Wednesday 11 July, 2012
July 11, 2012
1. Diane Kruger in Marchesa dress at charity gala
Diane Kruger pulled out al the style stops for her appearance at a charity gala in Monaco in a stunning Marchesa Resort 2013 gown - hot off the runways. And in true Diane style, the actress let the embellished dress do all the talking, showing off the neckline with a sleek up-do and exquisite droplet earrings.
July 11, 2012
2. Freida Pinto in Rachel Roy dress in New York
After her vibrant Raoul shift the day before, Frieda Pinto went a little more delicate with her colour choice, opting for a white and silver sparkling Rachel Roy dress for a film screening in New York. She added a darker edge with some black heel-embellished Brian Atwood pumps.
July 11, 2012
3. Dianna Agron at the Louis Vuitton party for Yayoi Kusama
Dianna Agron wowed at the Louis Vuitton and Whitney Museum party for Yayoi Kusama in a vibrant silk printed shift with jewel embellished detailing. A pop of red lippy and chic curls completed her super chic look.
July 11, 2012
4. Katie Holmes in New York
Katie Holmes took daughter Suri for a day by the sea working a cute chambray dress, belted at the waist and paired with a raffia shoulder bag, while Suri wore a rainbow-coloured sun dress.
July 11, 2012
5. Pixie Geldof at Bacardi party
Pixie Geldof hit the Bacardi party in London working a chic off-beat vintage style blue and white top and skirt combo. She added sparkling booties and a leopard print bag.
