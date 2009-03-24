13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2009
1. Sienna Miller LOTD 11/02/09Sienna is back on the scene, working her usual cool-girl street style in a colourful scarf, Seventies-style sunnies and Russell & Bromley's hippy-chic suede studded boots on a shopping trip with designer pal Matthew Williamson. The duo hit Chanel on London's Bond Street where Sienna went on a spree.
-
March 24, 2009
2. Diane Kruger LOTD 11/02/09German-born Diane Kruger was the belle of the ball at the Berlin Film Festival in this ruffled taffeta gown by Zac Posen.
-
March 24, 2009
3. Michelle Pfeiffer LOTD 11/02/09Michelle looked beyond stunning at the Cheri film premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in a black cocktail dress with a nipped-in ruffle at the waist and an asymmetric neckline. A jewelled brooch and sexy tousled locks were all she needed to add glam to the look.
-
March 24, 2009
4. Keira Knightley LOTD 11/02/09Keira worked a peg-legged trouser suit by Chloe to the Cheri premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The pleated bow, chain-strap bag and towering Chanel courts transformed this look into a sophisticated, feminine look.
-
March 24, 2009
5. Lily Allen LOTD 11/02/09Lily looked ready to party in NYC in a tiered red dress topped off with a leopard-print cardi. Va-va-voom!
March 24, 20091 of 5
Sienna Miller LOTD 11/02/09
