Julia Roberts looked super-chic at the New York premiere of Eat, Pray, Love in the evening uniform du jour: a sleek tuxedo jacket by Stella McCartney and shorts by Diane von Furstenberg. The sleek monochromatic look was polished off with strappy satin sandals by Roger Vivier and jewellery by M & Ro. Swoon!

SEE our exclusive video of Julia Roberts in Eat, Pray, Love