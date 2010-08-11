13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 11, 2010
Julia Roberts looked super-chic at the New York premiere of Eat, Pray, Love in the evening uniform du jour: a sleek tuxedo jacket by Stella McCartney and shorts by Diane von Furstenberg. The sleek monochromatic look was polished off with strappy satin sandals by Roger Vivier and jewellery by M & Ro. Swoon!
-
Gwyneth Paltrow was dressed down to perfection in NYC in a breezy white vest, slouchy trousers and fabulous Givenchy flats. Her luxe Goyard tote added a splash of colour.
-
Drew Barrymore channelled the Sixties in her gleaming paisley shift and suede platform heels at a bash in New York. The actress set off the vintage-inspired look with a bouffant blow-dry and centre parting. Groovy!
-
Twilight star Anna Kendrick worked an emerald green minidress by D&G and vertiginous heels on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Va-va-voom!
-
Our love affair with floral minis (not to mention with this September’s InStyle cover girl, Rachel Bilson), is growing by the minute. The ex-OC star teams hers with a slouchy tee, denim jacket and black chunky booties.
