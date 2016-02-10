13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 10, 2016
1. Dakota Johnson Looks Hot In High Shine Metallic Marc Jacobs
Dakota Johnson was our best dressed at the How To Be Single premiere in a mega metallic Marc Jacobs dress with cute little rufffle shoulders... A different look for the actress, and we rate it.
February 10, 2016
2. Laura Whitmore Makes Sheer Look Cool
Sheer tops can be tricky (and - dare we say - tacky?) but Laura Whitmore looked hot at the Handel & Hendrix launch party in a simple top, with tailored trousers, a classic on-shoulder leather jacket and a Kate Spade New York clutch.
February 10, 2016
3. Blake Lively Gives Us Mega Leg Envy
Blake Lively looked hot at the lunch she hosted with Lorraine Schwartz in honour of Semsem founder Abeer Al Otaiba, showing off her jelz-worthy legs in a feather skirt with a cropped bomber jacket.
February 10, 2016
4. Katie Holmes Works The Cold Shoulder Trend
Katie Holmes looked way chic backstage at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a chic cold shoulder dress with a punchy red lip.
February 10, 2016
5. Kylie Jenner Does TRIPLE Suede
Bold look, Kylie. The 18-year-old pulled off triple suede in a dress coat with over-the-knee boots and a clutch - and we're actually quite impressed.
