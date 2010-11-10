13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 10, 2010
1. LOTD 101110
Adding an instant hit of colour to her usually pared-down palette, Victoria Beckham went for a delicious amber hued dress from her own Victoria Beckham Spring 2011 RTW collection as she headed to an event in London. And instead of her usual killer heels, Mrs Beckham went for super cute Chanel two-tone satin pumps with pearl detailing to give the look a more casual edge.
-
November 10, 2010
2. LOTD 101110
Glee star Lea Michele showed off her style prowess at a party in Hollywood working a super cute ruffled Erdem Marlene digi-print butterfly minidress teamed with bare legs and black patent Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
November 10, 2010
3. LOTD 101110
Kick-Ass star Chloe Moretz looked stunning as she attended the private view of the Dior Illustrated: Rene Gruau exhibition at Somerset House. The young actress worked a gorgeous purple silk and floral dress with black opaques and heels. We love her cute ringlet hairdo too! We reckon Chloe's one to watch in the style stakes.
-
November 10, 2010
4. LOTD 101110
Giving us all a lesson in how to work the LBD, Scarlett Johansson showed off her enviable figure in a sleeveless black tunic dress with jewelled neck detailing, adding some height to the look with some super high Louboutin heels. Appearing on the Late Show in LA, Ms Johansson showed off her gorgeous bobbed 'do with some softly tousled waves.
-
November 10, 2010
5. LOTD 101110
Liz Hurley knew exactly how to make an entrance as she hosted a VIP night in London. Sizzling in a wow-worthy sleek floor-length burnished gold tiger print gown by Roberto Cavalli, Liz looked suitably exotic with deep smokey eyes and huge statement drop earrings.
November 10, 20101 of 5
LOTD 101110
Adding an instant hit of colour to her usually pared-down palette, Victoria Beckham went for a delicious amber hued dress from her own Victoria Beckham Spring 2011 RTW collection as she headed to an event in London. And instead of her usual killer heels, Mrs Beckham went for super cute Chanel two-tone satin pumps with pearl detailing to give the look a more casual edge.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018