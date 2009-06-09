13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 9, 2009
1. LOTD 100609 Sienna Miller
The new face of Hugo Boss fragrances, Sienna is a lesson in how to work peg-legs effortlessly, combining her pristine pair with a slouchy vest, relaxed evening blazer and strappy sandals. Her tousled mane adds to the non-chalant look.
-
June 9, 2009
2. LOTD 100609 Kate Bosworth
The movie babe kept it simple but egdy at the Told book launch in a printed T-shirt and basic black skirt.
-
June 9, 2009
3. LOTD 100609 Evan Rachel Wood
Evan strikes a pose at the Young Hollywood Awards in a sparkly mini-dress by Gucci. Simple black accessories make the fabulous frock and her russett locks stand out even more.
-
June 9, 2009
4. LOTD 100609 Lake Bell
Lake Bell flashed her killer bod at the 13th annual Webby Awards in New York in a one-shoulder black mini-dress and seriously fierce gladiator sandals. Two thumbs up.
-
June 9, 2009
5. LOTD 100609 Molly Sims
Molly Sims made a serious splash on the red carpet at the Webby Awards in a splashy fuchsia mini-shift dress accessorised with a black statement necklace and nude peep-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.
