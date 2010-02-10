13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2010
1. LOTD 100210 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt blew us away when she arrived at the premiere of her new film The Wolfman in LA. Emily went for a stunning one-shouldered asymmetric navy gown with a silver and black embellished belt and black cut-out heels. Her swept back locks and sultry eye make-up complete her red carpet look.
-
February 10, 2010
2. LOTD 100210 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth went for pastel perfection at the Rouge Coco de Chanel dinner in New York. Kate stunned in a flirty Chanel spring/summer 2010 dress, which she wore with gold-capped navy and pink suede Louboutins and a to-die-for Chanel handbag.
-
February 10, 2010
3. LOTD 100210 Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway wowed us on the red carpet at the Valentine’s Day premiere in Los Angeles. The Hollywood actress showed off her long legs in a strapless sapphire Marchesa feathered cocktail dress, which Anne teamed with Garrard by Georgina Chapman diamond feather earrings and Casadei heels. Another picture-perfect look from Miss Hathaway.
-
February 10, 2010
4. LOTD 100210 Emma Roberts
Teen actress Emma Roberts perfected her red carpet look at the premiere of her new film Valentine’s Day in Jenny Packham’s gorgeous embellished mini dress. Emma teamed the halter neck number with silver Brian Atwood Kendall heels, a swept back hairstyle and show-stopping Art Deco earrings.
-
February 10, 2010
5. LOTD 100210 Heidi Klum
Whether Heidi Klum is on a red carpet or on her way to a meeting the supermodel and mother of four never fails to wow. Heidi went for a pair of monochrome animal print jeans with a chic black blazer, sky-scraping heels and an on-trend fringed bag. Casual-cool at its best.
