13 Mar 2018
March 31, 2009
1. Cate Blanchett LOTD 10/12/08Cate Blanchett sparkled at the star-studded premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in a jewel-encrusted sculpted dress by Alexander McQueen. The regal beauty finishes the look off with nude peep-toe heels.
March 31, 2009
2. Jennifer Connelly LOTD 10/12/08Jennifer Connelly jazzes up a basic black coat with super-cool lace-up peep-toe ankle boots outside the David Letterman Show in New York.
March 31, 2009
3. Eva Mendes LOTD 10/12/08Eva was the perfect Fifties pin-up in a strapless polka-dot dress and red Louboutin courts. The actress, who wore her hair in a glamorous up-do, blew kisses to the crowd in Paris at the premiere of her latest film, The Spirit.
March 31, 2009
Jennifer Aniston revived the Titanium dress from Roland Mouret's spring 2006 line for a night out on the town in LA. Though not fashion-forward, the tailored number suits her perfectly-toned body (which she recently showed off in a steamy calendar) and the classic style matches her no fuss, no muss glamour. Jen completes the look with a pair of monochrome heels by Alexander McQueen.
March 31, 2009
5. Diane Kruger LOTD 10/12/08The trend for black tie dressing carries on as Diane sports a satin shirt, bowtie and cummerbund to the re-launch of Rayban's Clubmaster sunglasses. A round of applause for this stunning ensemble, please.
