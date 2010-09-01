13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 1, 2010
Jessica Alba was dressed to ‘frill’ at the Venice Film Festival in a flouncy grey and yellow confection by Valentino that perfectly complemented her golden tan. The grey suede sandals and berry-stain lips bring the look to a stunning finish.
Natalie Portman always shines at the Cannes Film Festival, so we’ve got big hopes for her this year in Venice. Even on arrival the starlet didn’t disappoint. When most stars turn up in scruffy jeans, Natalie was polished and poised in a sweet polka-dot dress topped with a navy coat and must-have pointy flats from her own vegan shoe range. We heart.
Katy Perry unveiled the perfect mash-up of black and nude on her latest visit to Paris. The singer, soon to be Mrs Russell Brand, proved that lace needn’t be stuffy with her sexy off-the-shoulder neckline and lingerie-inspired hem.
Rose Byrne played peek-a-boo at the Bafta LA Ta Party with her cut-out black and gold shift dress. It's the perfect combo of naughty and nice!
Cameron sure knows how to work a mini – just look at those mile-long legs! But it’s her peep-toe booties we’re lusting after. They’re the perfect trans-seasonal shoe!
