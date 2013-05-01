13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2013
1. Alexa Chung in Miu Miu dress at The Great Gatsby pre-premiere cocktail party
Working the understated party vibe like only she can, Alexa Chung was back embracing a modern minimalist evening look at The Great Gatsby pre-premiere cocktail party in New York. Keeping it chic but oh-so simple, the fashionista teamed a bejewelled Miu Miu shift dress with patent flats, minimal make-up and an on-trend topknot. Stunning!
-
May 1, 2013
2. Jessica Alba in Isabel Marant jacket at LAX airport
Giving us all a lesson in how to travel in comfort and style, Jessica Alba hit LAX airport in one of summer’s hottest must-haves – the bomber jacket! Keeping to a monochrome palette, Jess teamed her floral bomber by Isabel Marant with roomy black trousers, a black scarf and two handbags, including her trusty Gerard Darel satchel. Red pointy flats added a pop of colour, while sunglasses added A-list quality to her jet-set style.
-
May 1, 2013
3. Kate Moss wearing Prism Portofino sunglasses in London
When it comes to street style, Kate Moss always gets it right! Eschewing her usual blend of off-duty cool, the British model was championing another casual jumpsuit for a night out in Soho. Proof that the jumpsuit is still going strong, Kate worked her grey one piece with green suede boots, Saint Laurent's Sac de Jour bag and her new sunglasses of choice by Prism Portofino.
-
May 1, 2013
4. Jennifer Aniston in Stella McCartney dress at Mandy Ingber's book launch
Back in her failsafe LBD, Jennifer Aniston stuck to her signature party dressing formula for the launch of her yoga guru’s new book. Showing off her super-toned body, the actress kept it simple in a plunging fit-and-flare Stella McCartney dress and strappy heels. Glossy layered locks, a huge engagement ring and delicate bracelets were all the accessories she needed. Why change the style recipe, when it works so well?
-
May 1, 2013
5. Sarah Jessica Parker in L’Agence dress at AOL event in New York
Always a treat to see, Sarah Jessica Parker made a welcome return to the red carpet, getting it spot on once again at an AOL event. Positively sizzling in a white embroidered dress by L’Agence, the Sex And The City star proved her knack for finding stunning accessories by adding extra punch to her look with a stunning, ornate necklace. Brown suede Manolo Blahnik heels, glossy tousled waves and smokey eyes kept her look effortlessly glam.
May 1, 20131 of 5
Alexa Chung in Miu Miu dress at The Great Gatsby pre-premiere cocktail party
Working the understated party vibe like only she can, Alexa Chung was back embracing a modern minimalist evening look at The Great Gatsby pre-premiere cocktail party in New York. Keeping it chic but oh-so simple, the fashionista teamed a bejewelled Miu Miu shift dress with patent flats, minimal make-up and an on-trend topknot. Stunning!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018