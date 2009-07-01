13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 1, 2009
1. LOTD010709 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole celebrated her 26th birthday yesterday and did so in fashionable style. Wearing a puff-sleeved purple shirt by Alexander McQueen teamed with Louis Vuitton's orange mini, the Girls Aloud star headed into the X-Factor auditions in Birmingham. A quiffed hairstyle and vertiginous Louboutins gave the petite singer a good few extra inches.
July 1, 2009
2. LOTD 010709 Pixie Lott
Singer du jour Pixie Lott went for a cool accessories combo of Moschino heart shaped sunglasses and Mulberry's Bayswater clutch bag in Putty Smudged Leopard Print. We love the way Pixie's adapted festival style for the city by teaming her denim shorts and stripy vest with a smart jacket, chic accessories and Kurt Geiger's bow front sandals. Cute as a button.
July 1, 2009
3. LOTD 010709 Eva Green
Eva Green made a grand entrance at the Mariinsky Ball in St Petersburg last night in this dreamy floor-length pleated chiffon gown by Alberta Ferretti. The delicate pale blue colour complements Eva's newly red hair colour perfectly.
July 1, 2009
4. LOTD 010709 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester donned this flirty floral dress for a scene on series three of Gossip Girl. A yellow waist-cinching belt just adds to the sunshine factor.
July 1, 2009
5. LOTD 010709 Lily Allen
Fresh from her weekend at the Glastonbury Festival, Lily Allen was back in town and dining at Scott's in this hippy chic combo of cobweb print leggings, tunic top and waistcoat. Ray-Bans, a hair band and a pair of platforms make the look all Lily.
