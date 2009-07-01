Singer du jour Pixie Lott went for a cool accessories combo of Moschino heart shaped sunglasses and Mulberry's Bayswater clutch bag in Putty Smudged Leopard Print. We love the way Pixie's adapted festival style for the city by teaming her denim shorts and stripy vest with a smart jacket, chic accessories and Kurt Geiger's bow front sandals. Cute as a button.

