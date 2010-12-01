13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 1, 2010
Keep your eyes on this lady. Not only is Mila Kunis a talented actress (comedic roles in That 70s Show and Meg's voice on Family Guy and a dramatic turn in Black Swan) but she's seriously stylish, too. Just check out her nude-coloured gown and matching Christian Louboutin 'Maggie' pumps, worn to the New York premiere of Black Swan. She looks elegant, sexy and trendy at the same time. And the look couldn't be more different from the short navy Oscar de la Renta number she wore the night before. We love a girl with fashion range!
-
December 1, 2010
It would only be fitting for the star of Black Swan to don a dramatic black dress for the film's premiere. Natalie Portman was gorgeously mysterious in an off-the-shoulder maxi-gown and a chic little book-shaped clutch by Olympia Le-Tan (the very same one worn by Clemence Poesy at the Harry Potter world premiere). A bold red lip added extra glamour to the look.
-
December 1, 2010
Julianne Moore worked a foliage-print dress by Lanvin to the Gotham Independent Film Awards on Sunday night. The earth tone-hued dress, which was seen in a maxi version on the runway, was a perfect match for the actress' auburn hair.
-
December 1, 2010
It's lovely to see Audrey Tautou back on the red carpet. The raven-haired actress showed off her usual Gallic chic at the Paris premiere of De Vrais Mensonges in a navy and black circle dress cinched at the waist with a wide black belt.
-
December 1, 2010
We're majorly digging the 'girls do menswear' trend we've been seeing on the red carpet lately. Yesterday it was Leighton Meester in a suit and tie and today it's former OC beauty Olivia Wilde in a classic tux and buttoned-up white shirt dressed up with a pair of silver courts. Let's hear it for the girls!
