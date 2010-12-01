Keep your eyes on this lady. Not only is Mila Kunis a talented actress (comedic roles in That 70s Show and Meg's voice on Family Guy and a dramatic turn in Black Swan) but she's seriously stylish, too. Just check out her nude-coloured gown and matching Christian Louboutin 'Maggie' pumps, worn to the New York premiere of Black Swan. She looks elegant, sexy and trendy at the same time. And the look couldn't be more different from the short navy Oscar de la Renta number she wore the night before. We love a girl with fashion range!

