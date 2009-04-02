13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 2, 2009
1. Ginnifer Goodwin LOTD 01/04/09Ginnifer hit the Hair revival on Broadway in an effortless bat-wing dress that was cinched at the waist to show off her tiny waist. The He's Just Not That Into You actress finished off the look with black platform sandals and a perfectly-coiffed long bob, of course.
2. Michelle Monaghan LOTD 01/04/09The actress looked fierce in an sharp-shouldered suede grey jacket, black drainpipes and gladiator heels at a dinner celebrating the opening of Topshop and Topman's flagship store in NYC.
3. Taylor Momsen LOTD 01/04/09Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen toughened up her tiered pink miniskirt with a leather bomber jacket, fishnets and a rock & roll hair at the Topshop opening in New York. We know Jenny would approve.
4. Michelle Trachtenberg LOTD 01/04/09The 17 Again actress is never far from a black ensemble but she stood out from the crowd at the Topshop party in her thigh-skimming shimmery minidress, worn with an oversized boyfriend jacket and a classic Chanel bag.
5. Stella McCartney LOTD 01/04/09The designer sported a cobalt blue dress and thigh-high patterned boots of her own design to the Forces For Nature benefit in New York, which she attend with her dad, Paul McCartney, and his partner Nancy Shevell.
