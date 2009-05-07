13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 7, 2009
1. Kate Moss, LOTD, 05/05/09
Kate Moss stole the show at the Costume Institute Gala in a lamé Marc Jacobs dress with matching turban. The supermodel, who turned up with the designer on her arm, always pushes the fashion envelope and last night was no exception. On most, this draped asymmetric frock with matching turban and platform shoes would have turned them into the Statue of Liberty but Kate has the perfect attitude to pull it off.
May 7, 2009
2. Marion Cotillard, LOTD, 05/05/09
The Oscar-winning actress was picture perfect at the Met Ball in blush Dior column with ruffled bodice. We especially love her vintage-style hairdo and barely-there make-up. Simply flawless.
May 7, 2009
3. Kate Bosworth, LOTD, 05/05/09
This is another Kate who never disappoints. The beautiful blonde was the epitome of the femme fatale in a black lace gown by Stella McCartney that was slit to the thigh and finished off with a Veronica Lake hairstyle and a slick of scarlet lipstick.
May 7, 2009
4. Diane Kruger, LOTD, 05/05/09
Diane was clever to wear this Chanel minidress to an event that is synonymous with opulent gowns. This move ensured she looked effortless, gorgeous, and memorable. We InStylers love the monochrome effect of the slick black accessories against the pure white floral frock.
May 7, 2009
5. Stella McCartney, LOTD, 05/05/09
The designer, who dressed Kate Bosworth, Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler for the event, stood out in a lace jumpsuit from her own line at the Costume Institute Gala. Chic, fun, young and fashion-forward are all adjectives that come to mind.
